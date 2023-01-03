Death of Woman Doctor in Keonjhar: Post-mortem report says she died due to poisoning

Keonjhar: The postmortem report of lady doctor Subhashree Kar, who was found dead on New Year day in her locked room in Joda of Keonjhar, revealed that she died due to poison.

Subhashree, who was working as the Medical Officer at the Urban PHC of Baneikala, Joda. However, police recovered her body on January 1 by breaking open her locked room.

Subhashree, a native of Cuttack district, had lodged a complaint on December 21 with Joda police against a male colleague, also a doctor, for having physical relation with her on September 18 and October 10 on thep promise of marriage.

However, she was found dead after the Zero Night celebration with her friends. The video of her celebration had gone viral.

Currently, Joda police is probing the incident after registering a case. They also have seized the poison bottle and sent it for the laboratory test.