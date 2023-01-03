Paradip: At a time when the mysterious deaths of two Russian nationals -Pavel Antov and Vladimir Budanov has shocked the entire state, another Russian national died in Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to sources, the foreign national who has been identified as Milyakov Sergey died on a ship at the anchorage of the port.

Sergey was working as the Chief Engineer on the ship, added the sources.

However, the exact reason behind the Russian national’s death is yet to be ascertained.