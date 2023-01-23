TNI Morning News Headlines – January 23, 2023

➡️ Odisha Minister Naba Das donated a Gold kalas worth over Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra.

➡️ Two killed, several injured as picnic bus falls off bridge on NH-55 near Panchubati in Dhenkanal district this morning.

➡️ Humane Sagar-Shriya Mishra Marital Discord: Couple aske d to appear before Mahila Police Station in for counselling on January 30.

➡️ Five employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) were killed in a car accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

➡️ Nation pays rich tribute to Subhas Bose, Surendra Sai on their Birthday today.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi names the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of the Parakram Diwas, Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

➡️ INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class submarines, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

➡️ Pakistan suffers major power outage; parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi without electricity for hours.

➡️ California mass shooting: Gunman who shot dead 10 people at dance club killed self in van.