TNI Morning News Headlines – January 14, 2023

Boat with 20 devotees stuck in Chilika lake on Saturday due to dense fog, Puri District Admin suspends boating temporarily.

⏺️ Former district Collector Manish Agarwal, 3 aides gets court summons in connection with the death of his Personal Assistant (PA) Debnarayan Panda.

⏺️ C ongress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies in heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana. Bharat Jodo Yatra halted.

⏺️ Chhattisgarh CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bijapur.

⏺️ PM Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am Sunday.

⏺️Hosts India beat Spain 2-0 in their opening FIH men’s Hockey World Cup match in Rourkela.