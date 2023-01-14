TNI Morning News Headlines – January 14, 2023

⏺️Boat with 20 devotees stuck in Chilika lake on Saturday due to dense fog, Puri District Admin suspends boating temporarily.
⏺️Former district Collector Manish Agarwal, 3 aides gets court summons in connection with the death of his Personal Assistant (PA) Debnarayan Panda.
⏺️Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies in heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana. Bharat Jodo Yatra halted.
⏺️Chhattisgarh CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
⏺️PM Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am Sunday.
⏺️Hosts India beat Spain 2-0 in their opening FIH men’s Hockey World Cup match in Rourkela.
⏺️There was no mention of Kashmir in the joint statement between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.
