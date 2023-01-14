Punjab Congress MP dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra 

Chandigarh: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday died of heart attack while taking part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. He was 76.

According to reports, the two-time MP was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance after he collapsed during the yatra in Phillaur town. Unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment.

Singh had won the last Lok Sabha election from Jalandhar constituency with a margin of 19,491 votes.

Several Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled his death. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” said Kharge in a post on Twitter.