TNI Morning News Headlines – January 13, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 10059 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 5833 quarantine and 4226 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 3188 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1348, Cuttack 870 and Mayurbhanj 423 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 872 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ 30 more Students of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore Test Positive.

➡️ Central University of Odisha in in Koraput to remain closed for 7 days from January 13 to check the spread of Covid-19.

➡️ Beaches closed for public in Ganjam District till January 17.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 11,17,531. Daily positivity rate stands at 13.11%.

➡️ There are 5,488 Omicron cases in India with 28 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib killed, 1 JeM terrorist killed, 3 Army soldiers injured in Kulgam Encounter.

➡️ Maharashtra Police says 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far; there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the State Police.

➡️ Ganga Sagar Mela commences with strict COVID protocols in West Bengal.

➡️ Mukesh Verma, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh quits party ahead of next month’s assembly polls in state.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crores to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from Apr 1,2021 to Jan 10, 2022.

➡️ Shuttler PV Sindhu enters third round of India Open 2022 by defeating Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 in second-round match.

➡️ Rupee inches higher by 4 paise to 73.89 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ More than 25,000 Americans in ICU with COVID-19, highest since September 16.

➡️ Afghan Women demand Govt Jobs, Representation.

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 315.3 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.51 million.

➡️ India, China militaries hold 12-hour talks on border disengagement.