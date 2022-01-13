Odisha sees single day spike of 10,059 Covid Cases, 3 Deaths

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 10059 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. 20 districts recorded 100+ cases today.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 12.40% . 949 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

74,611 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,472.

Khordha reported 3188 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh (1348) in the last 24 hours.

🔷 Samples Tested – 81,065

🔷 New Cases – 10059

🔷 Daily TPR – 12.40% (11.7% y’day)

🔷 New Deaths – 3

🔷 New Recoveries – 949

🔷 Active Cases – 44,349

🔷 Total Omicron Cases – 170

🔷 Covid Death Toll – 8472

🔷 Maximum Cases – Khordha (3188), Sundargarh (1348), Cuttack (870), Sambalpur (570), Mayurbhanj (423), Balasore (278), Puri (272), Jharsuguda (219), Balangir (216), Jajpur (212), Koraput (155), Ganjam (154), Jagatsinghpur (142), Bhadrak (138), Rayagada (131), Kalahandi (123), Nabarangpur (122), Keonjhar (109), Sonepur (106), Nayagarh (102).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 26403667

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1101606

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1048732

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 44349

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8472