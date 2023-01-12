TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2023

➡️ Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh made a grand entry at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

➡️ East Coast Railway (ECoR) to run special train services for the convenience of passengers, especially hockey lovers during FIH Hockey Men’ s World Cup 2023.

➡️ Odisha Bus Owners’ Association to resort to a statewide bus strike from January 17 opposing the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of the State Government.

➡️ Rats, Cockroach menace at Puri Srimandir; Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) says no threat to deities.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of voice of Global South Summit.

➡️ Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam, damage two window.

➡️ 23 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

➡️ Six members of family burnt to death due to a gas cylinder leakage in a slum in Panipat.