Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Kicks Off to a Colorful Start

TNI Bureau: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 kicked off at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in a glittering ceremony. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey kicked off the mega event in front of a gallery full of hockey fans.

CM welcomed all guests and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for their continuous assistance in organising such a grand event.

Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, also lauded the State government for hosting the Hockey World Cup for the second time. He described it as the most spectacular event in Odisha. Odisha is the big one, no matter how many World Cups are held.

Mr. Thakur reflected on how the Indian hockey teams blessed the nation three Olympic gold cups in hockey, once before independence under hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and once after independence under another hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior. He stated that, while the Indian government has done its best to promote sports and games in the country, including hockey, the states have also made significant contributions to the true spirit of cooperative federalism.

FIH President hailed Government of India for all its support and thanked Odisha CM. He also praised Dilip Tirkey for his contribution and support towards hockey.

Addressing the cheering audience, Chief Minister said that Odisha is known for its hospitality. “I am sure all the visitors will take a little part of Odisha home, with them.”

The spectacular event, that showcases the vibrant art and culture of the state and country through the mesmerizing performances, has encapsulated the spirit of hockey across the globe, true to the tune of “Hockey Hai Dil Mera”, the theme song of Hockey World Cup 2023.

The star-studded extravaganza featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, renowned music director Pritam, actress Disha Patani and other popular artists with a panoply of musical performances and gala presentations from across genres will enthrall more than 40,000 audiences at Barabati Stadium. The BlackSwan Team which also includes Odisha’s Sriya Lenka enthralled the audience.

Prior to the grand opening ceremony, the spectators witnessed strong performances by the India’s Got Talent fame Prince Dance Group, Guru Aruna Mohanty, Rapper Big Deal, Rituraj Mohanty, Lisa Mishra, Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu.