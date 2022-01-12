TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2022

Key News Headlines of January 12, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on National Youth Day at Puri beach remembering the great philosopher & spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 8778 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 5096 quarantine and 3682 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 2615 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1252, Cuttack 766, Mayurbhanj 338, Balasore 231, Puri 216 Jharsuguda 203 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 792 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odia Actor Mihir Das laid to rest with full State honours.

➡️ Former Paralakhemundi MLA Bijay Jena passes away following a cardiac arrest.

➡️ Odisha Government moves Supreme Court again over the ongoing border dispute in Kotia region of Koraput district with Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Paradip: Annual bird census begins at Kujang Range.

➡️ Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists from today after remaining closed for 10 days for crocodile census.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, biggest one-day increase since May 2021.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 9,55,319. Daily positivity rate stands at 11.05%.

➡️ There are 4,868 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 153.80 crore; more than 85 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 18 lakh precaution doses administered in India so far; more than 2.82 crore doses administered in 15-18 age group.

➡️ 20 employees hospitalised after chemical leak at Karnataka fish processing plant.

➡️ Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days.

➡️ Rupee surges 16 paise to 73.78 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex climbs 397.48 points to 61,014.37 in opening trade; Nifty rises 96.50 points to 18,152.25.

World News

➡️ US Senate Foreign Relations Committee scheduled to vote on Eric M Garcetti on January 12, who is nominated to become US Ambassador to India.

➡️ North Korea tested hypersonic missile.

➡️ US reports 787,893 new coronavirus cases in one day.

➡️ California reports 143,380 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.

