TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 8778 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 5096 quarantine and 3682 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 2615 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1252, Cuttack 766, Mayurbhanj 338, Balasore 231, Puri 216 Jharsuguda 203 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 792 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odia Actor Mihir Das laid to rest with full State honours.

➡️ Former Paralakhemundi MLA Bijay Jena passes away following a cardiac arrest.

➡️ Odisha Government moves Supreme Court again over the ongoing border dispute in Kotia region of Koraput district with Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Paradip: Annual bird census begins at Kujang Range.

➡️ Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists from today after remaining closed for 10 days for crocodile census.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on National Youth Day at Puri beach remembering the great philosopher & spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, biggest one-day increase since May 2021.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 9,55,319. Daily positivity rate stands at 11.05%.

➡️ There are 4,868 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 153.80 crore; more than 85 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 18 lakh precaution doses administered in India so far; more than 2.82 crore doses administered in 15-18 age group.

➡️ 20 employees hospitalised after chemical leak at Karnataka fish processing plant.

➡️ Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days.

➡️ Rupee surges 16 paise to 73.78 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex climbs 397.48 points to 61,014.37 in opening trade; Nifty rises 96.50 points to 18,152.25.

World News

➡️ US Senate Foreign Relations Committee scheduled to vote on Eric M Garcetti on January 12, who is nominated to become US Ambassador to India.

➡️ North Korea tested hypersonic missile.

➡️ US reports 787,893 new coronavirus cases in one day.

➡️ California reports 143,380 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.