8778 New Covid Cases in Odisha; 100+ in 17 Districts

Insight Bureau:Β Β Odisha reported 8778 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 17 districts recorded 100+ cases today.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 11.7% – higher than the national average. 752 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

74,611 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha stays at 8,469.

Khordha reported 2615 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh (1252) in the last 24 hours.

πŸ”· Samples Tested – 74,611

πŸ”· New Cases – 8778

πŸ”· Daily TPR – 11.7% (10.24% y’day)

πŸ”· New Deaths – 0

πŸ”· New Recoveries – 752

πŸ”· Active Cases – 35,242

πŸ”· Total Omicron Cases – 103

πŸ”· Covid Death Toll – 8469

πŸ”· Maximum Cases – Khordha (2615), Sundargarh (1252), Cuttack (766), Sambalpur (596), Mayurbhanj (338), Balasore (231), Balangir (216), Puri (216), Jharsuguda (203), Jajpur (191), Koraput (161), Bargarh (136), Jagatsinghpur (114), Nabarangpur (112), Angul (107), Ganjam (106), Bhadrak (103).

Overall Covid Data:

πŸ”Ά Total Tested Till Date – 26322602

πŸ”Ά Total Positive Cases – 1091547

πŸ”Ά Total Recovered Cases – 1047783

πŸ”Ά Active Cases in Odisha – 35242

πŸ”Ά Death in Odisha – 8469