8778 New Covid Cases in Odisha; 100+ in 17 Districts

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 8778 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 17 districts recorded 100+ cases today.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 11.7% – higher than the national average. 752 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

74,611 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha stays at 8,469.

Khordha reported 2615 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh (1252) in the last 24 hours.

🔷 Samples Tested – 74,611

🔷 New Cases – 8778

🔷 Daily TPR – 11.7% (10.24% y’day)

🔷 New Deaths – 0

🔷 New Recoveries – 752

🔷 Active Cases – 35,242

🔷 Total Omicron Cases – 103

🔷 Covid Death Toll – 8469

🔷 Maximum Cases – Khordha (2615), Sundargarh (1252), Cuttack (766), Sambalpur (596), Mayurbhanj (338), Balasore (231), Balangir (216), Puri (216), Jharsuguda (203), Jajpur (191), Koraput (161), Bargarh (136), Jagatsinghpur (114), Nabarangpur (112), Angul (107), Ganjam (106), Bhadrak (103).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 26322602

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1091547

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1047783

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 35242

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8469