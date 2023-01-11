TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2023

India successfully carries out test launch of ballistic missile Prithvi-II off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

➡️ India successfully carries out test launch of ballistic missile Prithvi-II off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

nihira, a forest range officer in Ujjalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district under Odisha Vigilance scanner, raids on at 5 places.

➡️ Sangram Keshari Ma nihira, a forest range officer in Ujjalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district under Odisha Vigilance scanner, raids on at 5 places.

Around 45 flights have been running late at Delhi airport due to dense fog.

➡️ Around 45 flights have been running late at Delhi airport due to dense fog.