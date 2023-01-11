TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2023

➡️India successfully carries out test launch of ballistic missile Prithvi-II off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.
➡️Stage set for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup opening ceremony at Barabati, Cuttack.
➡️Actor Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Musician Pritam call on CM Naveen Patnaik ahead of Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony.
➡️Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack’s Athagarh reopens for devotees.
➡️Sangram Keshari Manihira, a forest range officer in Ujjalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district under Odisha Vigilance scanner, raids on at 5 places.
➡️Around 45 flights have been running late at Delhi airport due to dense fog.
➡️Three soldiers die after slipping into deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani School received Bomb threat call, case registered.
➡️Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song in Motion Picture category.
➡️Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid turns 50.
➡️NASA Astronomers find 2nd Earth-size world within ‘habitable zone’ of its star.
