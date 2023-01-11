Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Full Schedule

Cuttack: As the stage is all set for the grand opening ceremony of the Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the sport department of Odisha government has released the details of the program.

The Hockey World Cup opening ceremony will begin with DJ at 3 PM and end with the live performance of by the Indian Idol Junior Season 2 winner Ananya Sritam Nanda at around 9 PM.

Have a look at the details of the program:

3.00 PM:DJ

3.50: Tribal Act by Guru Aruna Mohanty with Namita Meleka

4.00: Live performance by Sniti Mishra

4.25: Live performance by Prince Dance Group

4.35: Live performance by Rapper Big Deal

4.45: Live performance by Rituraj Mohanty

5.10: Live performance by Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu

5.20: Live performance by Lisha Mishra

6 PM: Grand Welcome and Invocation Ceremony

6.15: Live performance – Hockey World Cup song

6.20: Speech by Guest of Honour

6.31: Live performance by BLACKSWAN

6.45: Live performance by Disha Patani

6.57: Youth concert with Pritam, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal and many more

7.42: Live performance by Ranveer Singh

8.00: Live performance by Nakash Aziz

8.25: Live performance by Elina Samantray

8.35: Live performance by Ananya Nanda

The stage is set, the crowd is cheering, and the performers are all backstage! It's time to kick off the Celebrations for the #HWC2023. Here's everything you need to know about the programme.#HockeyComesHome #HockeyHaiDilMera pic.twitter.com/Z8fQE35efS — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 10, 2023

The Hockey World Cup will be hoisted at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela between January 13 and January 29.