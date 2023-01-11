Oscars 2023: Know the Indian Films on Reminder List

Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees? Which Indian film received an Oscar 2023 nomination? What movies are nominated for the 2023 Oscars? Who is a 2023 Oscar nominee for Best Actor? Everyone has a number of questions running through their heads. See what happens at the 2023 Oscars.

The beginning of the year is exciting, and to make things even more exciting for us, we have been obsessively following the Oscar reminder list, which features Indian movies and has many Indians’ hearts thumping.

Movies on this list are officially competitive in a range of categories and competitive internationally. However, this does not guarantee that these films will appear in the final list of Academy Award nominees. The journey takes much longer. Let’s have a look at the Indian films that are included.

The list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards includes Indian feature films: SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Pan Nalin’s (Chhello Show) ‘The Last Film Show’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and Me Vasantrao’ a Marathi biopic film on classical singer Vasantrao Deshpande.

Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, Iravin Nizhal, the Kannada film Vikrant Rona, The Nambi Effect from R Madhavan’s Rocketry. Documentaries The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen are also on the list.

The list was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday. Presumed contenders including “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” and “Living” are included.

According to ‘Variety,’ the number of films is an increase from last year’s 276 films that were eligible in 2021 and a decrease from 366 in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will host the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, airing live on the American TV network ABC. This year’s Oscars will be hosted by television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Beginning on January 12, Thursday at 9:00 am (US Pacific Time), the 9,579 members who are eligible to vote will start filling out their ballots. On January 17, Tuesday the procedure will be finished at 5:00 pm. On January 24, the actual Oscar nominees will be made public.

The first song to be chosen for the Academy Awards is the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Additionally, this movie is up for two additional Golden Globes honors: Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Celebrities reacted to this, SRK in a tweet to Ram Charan, “When RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!”

Rishab Shetty, Kanatra director tweeted, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms,”

Koozhangal, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, and Visaranani were all Indian entries for the Oscars in recent years; however, none of them made it to the shortlist. Only three Indian movies—Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan—have received Oscar nominations so far.