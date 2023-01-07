TNI Morning News Headlines-January 7, 2023

➡️ Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first direct flight to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through video conferencing.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi flagged off the maiden flight to Rourkela.

➡️ No Covid threat for Odisha, said health expert Dr Jayant Panda on Friday.

➡️ Man gets life imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl in Balianta area of Khordha district in 2016.

➡️ Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre inaugurated in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ BJD urges Centre to restart providing FREE Rice to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) Beneficiaries.

➡️ Model Soumya Ranjan death case in Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court directs Crime Branch to probe the case.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Urination case: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues advisory to airlines on handling unruly passengers. Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru.

➡️ Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi court sends sixth accused to three-day police custody.

➡️ India’s real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022-23 as compared to 8.7% in 2021-22, as per first advance estimates: National Statistical Office.

➡️ TikTok users can now tag movies, TV shows in videos.

➡️ The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) postponed the 23rd edition of the award ceremony to May 2023.

➡️ India finds 11 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers.