TNI Morning News Headlines-January 7, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first direct flight to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through video conferencing.
➡️ Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first direct flight to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through video conferencing.
 
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi flagged off the maiden flight to Rourkela.
 
➡️ No Covid threat for Odisha, said health expert Dr Jayant Panda on Friday.
 
➡️ Man gets life imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl in Balianta area of Khordha district in 2016.
 
➡️ Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre inaugurated in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️ BJD urges Centre to restart providing FREE Rice to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) Beneficiaries.
 
➡️ Model Soumya Ranjan death case in Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court directs Crime Branch to probe the case.
 
Related Posts

First Commercial Flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela flagged…

Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre inaugurated in…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Urination case: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues advisory to airlines on handling unruly passengers. Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru.
 
➡️ Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi court sends sixth accused to three-day police custody.
 
➡️ India’s real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022-23 as compared to 8.7% in 2021-22, as per first advance estimates: National Statistical Office.
 
➡️ TikTok users can now tag movies, TV shows in videos.
 
➡️ The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) postponed the 23rd edition of the award ceremony to May 2023.
 
➡️ India finds 11 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers.
 
➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on 6-7 January: Kremlin.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.