First Commercial Flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela flagged off

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service began today ahead of the Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first direct flight to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through video conferencing on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi flagged off the service.

The commercial flight, which is being operated by Alliance Air, took off at 10. 45 AM and will landed at Rourkela at 11. 40 AM.

As per the schedule, the flight will take off at Rourkela at 12. 05 PM and reach Bhubaneswar at afternoon 1 PM.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The daily regular flights will start from January 12, a day before the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

A travel has to pay Rs 2803 for a ticket from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela and Rs 2721 for the return ticket of the flight with a capacity of 72 passengers.

With today’s development, Rourkela, which is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, became the fourth city in the State to have scheduled flights after Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda and Jeypore.