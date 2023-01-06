Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre (CEC) at ICOMC Tower in Bhubaneswar.

The firm’s state-of-the-art 55,000 sq. ft. facility will provide further impetus to the state’s economy and create significant high-end employment opportunities for the youth.

Coming close on the heels of the just concluded and immensely successful the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, this development provides yet another illustration of the kind of major investments attracted by the state in the run-up to and during the investment summit.

The firm reported a record aggregate global revenue of US$59.3 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 May 2022 and Indian professionals alone constitute close to 100,000 of its multidisciplinary global workforce of ~430,000, spread across 150 countries.

Deloitte has also committed to impact lives of 50 million individuals in India, especially women and girls, through investments in education and skills building.

With this inauguration, Bhubaneswar has now become the fourth Indian city after Thane-Mumbai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore to have Deloitte’s CEC, the company’s flagship office which delivers outstanding value through adoption of best practices, usage of latest technologies, and deployment of a diverse and skilled workforce. The CEC in Bhubaneswar will expand to 1,500 professionals over 18 months and focus on areas such as analytics, artificial intelligence, digitalization, machine learning, cloud, and cyber security.

Speaking on the occasion Chief minister Shri Naveen Patnaik reiterated the commitment of his Government to facilitate Deloitte’s expansion in Odisha. Wishing that the company grows by leaps and bounds and enhances employment opportunities for the state’s youth in IT, he said, “We will support Deloitte’s expansion and plans for the state through all possible means.”

Union minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in his address said “Development of Eastern India is the pre-requisite for a developed India. Deloitte’s centre will act as a role model for other major companies to also establish their centres in the state.”