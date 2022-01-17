TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 10489 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 6082 quarantine and 4407 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 2934 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1447, Cuttack 786 and Balasore 433 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 982 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Padma Shri Awardee from Odisha and Gandhian Social Worker Shanti Devi passes away at 88.

➡️ Odisha Para-Athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak scripts Guinness World Record by covering 215.4 Kms in 24 Hours on Wheelchair.

➡️ US reports first drop in COVID hospitalizations since December 17.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,58,089 COVID-19 cases (13,113 less than yesterday), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 16,56,341.

➡️ There are 8,209 Omicron cases in India with 29 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ Over 157.20 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far.

➡️ 100% of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ More than 158.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs; over 13.79 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered.

➡️ Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine & has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data.

➡️ Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83.

➡️ NIA files supplementary chargesheet in LeM Terror Conspiracy case in Jammu.

➡️ Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 74.18 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex climbs 122.58 points to 61,345.61 in early trade; Nifty rises 37.65 points to 18,293.40.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 325.7 Million, deaths over 5.53 million.

➡️ Taliban men set afire instrument of an Afghan musician.

➡️ No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia.

➡️ Pacific tsunami threat recedes, volcano ash hinders response.