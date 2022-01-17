Punjab Polls deferred by 6 Days; to be held on Feb 20

Insight Bureau: The Election Commission of India has announced that the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections will be deferred by 6 days from February 14 to February 20 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Earlier, the Congress, BJP and AAP among other parties had written to the Election Commission of India to postpone polls in view of a Guru Ravidass Jayanti celebrations as a lot of people of Punjab will travel to Banaras (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh to participate on his birth anniversary. Hence, they will not be able to exercise their rights to vote in the forthcoming election.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 645th Birth Anniversary of Guru Ravidas will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.