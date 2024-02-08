TNI Evening News Headlines – February 8, 2024

➡️Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Odisha Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2,55,000 crore, which is about 11% more than the Annual Budget, 2023-24.
➡️Election Commission of India team to review poll preparedness in Odisha from February 15-17 to review preparedness for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024.
➡️India Today’s Mood of the Nation 2024 survey predicts 10 Lok Sabha seats for BJP, 11 for BJD in Odisha.
➡️Odisha’s Angul town was declared as the most polluted urban area in the country by the Central Pollution Control Board in its Air Quality Index (AQI). The air quality in Angul was categorised as ‘very poor’ with an AQI value of 305 at 4 pm today.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off a trip of senior citizens pilgrims under Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY) from Bhubaneswar railway station.
➡️Royal Bengal tiger dies at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Odisha MDM Pachika Sahayika Mahasangha members stage protest demanding Rs 26,000 salary and to raise their retirement age to 62.
➡️Parliament approves the interim Budget for 2024-25.
➡️The first ‘Aastha’ Ayodhya special train from Kerala will be flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station tomorrow.
➡️NSA Ajit Doval, his Greek counterpart discuss security, tech collaborations.
➡️Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.
➡️Curfew imposed in Haldwani after violence over demolition of “illegally built” madrasa.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot in a firing in Dahisar area of Mumbai.
➡️Rajya Sabha returns Finance Bill, appropriation bills.
➡️ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024: Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in semi-final to set up a final clash with India.
➡️Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a fund of Rs 30.83 Crore under the Khelo India Scholarship Scheme for financial year 2023-24.
