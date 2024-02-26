Sensex down 352 pts, Nifty ends below 22,150

Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on February 26 with Nifty below 22,150.

At close, the Sensex was down 352.67 points or 0.48 percent at 72,790.13, and the Nifty was down 90.70 points or 0.41 percent at 22,122. About 1538 shares advanced, 1907 shares declined, and 107 shares unchanged.

Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Divis Labs and Titan Company are among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers are Power Grid Corp, L&T, Adani Enterprises, BPCL and Tata Consumer.