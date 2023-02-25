TNI Morning News Headlines – February 25, 2023

➡️ 3 police personnel, including Tigiria police station IIC, SI and ASI, injured in an attack by cattle smugglers in Athagarh.

➡️ 7 from West Bengal killed as Kolkata-bound truck rammed into another truck near Chandikhol Neulpur on NH-16 in Jajpur district.

➡️ ISRO received the first indigenous simulated crew module (SCM) structure assembly for the first test flight of its human space mission – Gaganyaan.

➡️ Firing underway between security forces and Naxals at Sukma in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Lauria under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar today.

➡️ India ranks 42nd among 55 leading global economies on International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce.

➡️ ‘RRR’ wins 4 awards at Hollywood Critics Association Award; SS Rajamouli dedicates award to Indian filmmakers.

➡️ Telecom equipment maker Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally.

➡️ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on two-day visit; meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapari Bhavan.

➡️ Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US.