TNI Morning News Headlines – February 25, 2023

➡️ 3 police personnel, including Tigiria police station IIC, SI and ASI, injured in an attack by cattle smugglers in Athagarh.
➡️ 7 from West Bengal killed as Kolkata-bound truck rammed into another truck near Chandikhol Neulpur on NH-16 in Jajpur district.
➡️ ISRO received the first indigenous simulated crew module (SCM) structure assembly for the first test flight of its human space mission – Gaganyaan.
➡️ Firing underway between security forces and Naxals at Sukma in Chhattisgarh.
➡️ Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Lauria under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar today.
➡️ India ranks 42nd among 55 leading global economies on International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce.
➡️ ‘RRR’ wins 4 awards at Hollywood Critics Association Award; SS Rajamouli dedicates award to Indian filmmakers.
➡️ Telecom equipment maker Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally.
➡️ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on two-day visit; meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapari Bhavan.
➡️ Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US.
➡️ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likely to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on peace proposal to end ongoing war.
Related Posts
Comments are closed.