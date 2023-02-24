ITR Chandipur Official honey-trapped by Pakistani Agent

TNI Bureau: A senior officer of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Odisha’s Chandipur was arrested on charges of leaking confidential information to a Pakistan based agent.

According to Inspector General (IG) of police (eastern range) Himashu Lal, the accused, who was working as a Senior Technical Officer at the ITR, was honey trapped by the foreign agent and was leaking sensitive information in lieu of nude photos and videos.

Apart from arresting the Technical Officer under Sections 120-A, 120-B and 31 of the IPC, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, the police also seized his mobile phone

Further investigation into the matter is underway to find out involvement of others in the case, said sources.