TNI Morning News Headlines – February 23, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
USA makes first lunar landing on the moon, marking the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated IT major Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Berhampur: Plus 2 science 2nd-year student found hanging in his home at Suryangar. He was reportedly caught for malpractice during exam.
➡️Repair of Srimandir Nata Mandap’s cracked beam to start from today.
➡️Unknown device falls from sky, triggers panic in Nuapada.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate the world’s first Vedic Clock in Ujjain on March 1.
➡️PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dwarka, Gujarat on February 24-25.
➡️Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
➡️ED raids six locations in West Bengal linked to absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS scam case.
➡️Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai. He was 86.
➡️BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident near Hyderabad.
➡️Kerala: CPI (M) leader hacked to death in Kozhikode.
➡️Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar receives Gansamragini Lata Mangeshkar Award.
➡️Punjab CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation, Government job to a family member of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at Khanauri border point.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge given Z-plus security by Government.
➡️Brother-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskare shot dead at wedding reception in UP.
➡️England win the toss and opt to bat first against India in the fourth test match, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
