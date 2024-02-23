Telangana MLA Lasya Nandita dies in Road Accident

TNI Bureau: Thirty seven-year-old old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nandita died in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad today. She was 37.

According to reports, the accident took place when the vehicle of the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency lost control and collided with the road divider.

Soon, Lasya Nandita was rescued in a serious condition and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, she breathed her last in the hospital while her driver is still battling for life in the hospital.

It is said that Lasya had survived another accident in Narkatpally just ten days ago. However, her home guard died.

Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Lasya Nandita, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016, before being elected as MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.