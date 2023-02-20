TNI Morning News Headlines – February 20, 2023

➡️ Odisha born ‘Mirzapur’ actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack. He was 50.

➡️ Class 9 girl found hanging on school premises at Betaguda-based Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gajapati Dist.

➡️ Japanese Encephalitis scare at Purubai Kanyashram located at Soro in Balasore district; 5 Students found positive.

➡️ Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das and Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana got engaged yesterday.

➡️ Indian Army’s medical team return from Turkey’s quake-hit Iskenderun region after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

➡️ Two police personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattsigarh’s Rajnandgaon district.

➡️ Uddhav Thackeray moves Supreme Court against Election Commission’s decision recognising Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

➡️ Stones pelted on All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi home, 4th incident since 2014.

➡️ Gautam Adani’s total fortune now stands at $49.1 billion.