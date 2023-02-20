‘Meta Verified’ announced for Facebook & Instagram; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Facebook parent Meta on Sunday announced to roll out a paid verification subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ for user profiles on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the move behind the subscription service is to increase “authenticity and security across its services.”

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon,” he added.

Zuckerberg’s announcement to introduce verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram comes at a time when its rival Elon Musk-owned Twitter, too, is pushing for a paid subscription service.

It is to be noted here that Musk made the announcement last year with an aim to increase revenues. As per his announcement, a user gets the Twitter Blue verified account following his/her agreement to pay a monthly fee.