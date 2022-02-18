TNI Morning News Headlines – February 18, 2022

Odisha reports 671 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 393 quarantine and 278 local contact cases.

Sundargarh reported 105 new Covid cases followed by Khordha 103 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha reports 131 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

Odisha reports 16 more deaths; death toll mounts to 8,961.

Voting begins for Second Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha amid tight security. Voting underway at 1514 panchayats in 68 blocks.

Miscreants reportedly loot ballot boxes from booth 1 and 2 in Patasara under Sadar block of Jagatsinghpur.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 92km northwest of Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am today.

➡️ All educational institution s from class 1 to 12 in Goa will reopen from February 21.

➡️ Congress MLAs protest Karnataka Minister’s comments, sleep in Assembly demanding his removal.

➡️ Maharashtra : Around 100 chickens died at a poultry farm in Vehloli village in Thane district; samples have been sent to a lab in Pune.

➡️ Over 174.59 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government of Odisha.