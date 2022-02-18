TNI Morning News Headlines – February 18, 2022
Key Morning News Headlines of – February 18, 2022. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 671 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 393 quarantine and 278 local contact cases.
➡️ Sundargarh reported 105 new Covid cases followed by Khordha 103 in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha reports 131 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.
➡️ Odisha reports 16 more deaths; death toll mounts to 8,961.
➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma seeks CBI probe.
➡️ Voting begins for Second Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha amid tight security. Voting underway at 1514 panchayats in 68 blocks.
➡️Miscreants reportedly loot ballot boxes from booth 1 and 2 in Patasara under Sadar block of Jagatsinghpur.
India News
➡️ India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 92km northwest of Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am today.
➡️ All educational institutions from class 1 to 12 in Goa will reopen from February 21.
➡️ Congress MLAs protest Karnataka Minister’s comments, sleep in Assembly demanding his removal.
➡️ Maharashtra : Around 100 chickens died at a poultry farm in Vehloli village in Thane district; samples have been sent to a lab in Pune.
➡️Over 174.59 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government of Odisha.
➡️ Sensex drops 142 pts to 57,750 in opening deals; Nifty down 48.60 pts at 17,256.
World News
➡️ Over 45,000 marine species at risk around world: Study.
➡️ Oil slides 2% as Iran talks overshadow Ukraine crisis.
➡️ No restriction of flights between India, Ukraine as thousands stranded in Kyiv.
