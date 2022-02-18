Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: A Rare Verdict in Indian Judicial History

Insight Bureau: In a landmark judgment in Indian Judicial History, a Special Gujarat Court on Friday pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Death sentence to the 38 convicts has been awarded under section 302 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The 11 other convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment until death.

Pronouncing the judgment, the Special Judge A R Patel also awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of people killed in the serial blast, Rs 50,000 for victims with serious injuries and Rs 25,000 for those with minor ones.

On July 26, 2008, Ahmedabad city was rocked by 21 serial bomb blasts in which 56 people were killed and over 200 hundred injured within a span of 70 minutes.

