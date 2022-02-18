2nd Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha: Battle for 186 ZP Zones

Insight Bureau: Polling has begun for 186 Zilla Parishad zones and 1514 GPs across 30 districts of Odisha in the second phase Panchayat Polls today. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 1 PM.

186 Zilla Parishad Zones and 1514 Gram Panchayats will go to polls in 68 blocks of the state. Polling is being held across 20,436 booths. 62,10,938 voters will decide the fate of 747 Zilla Parishad candidates in the fray. 200 Zilla Parishad Zones had gone to polls in the first phase.

240 platoons of police force have been deployed for today’s elections. In addition, 1753 mobile patrolling parties will stay alert and monitor the situation.

As the first phase poll was marred by violence incidents, the State Election Commission as well as Odisha DGP have toughened their stand and decided to take stringent action against the hooligans who disturb the polling process.

Political blame game has intensified between BJD and BJP. The ruling party is accused of distributing frebies and threatening candidates and their supporters while the BJD has put the blame on BJP saying the saffron party is trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the state.

Meanwhile, 36 people including 16 from Puri have been arrested for the poll violence during the first phase polling.

List of Zilla Parishad Zones going to Polls in the Second Phase:

➡️ Angul:

👉 Chhendipada (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs)

👉 Kaniha (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

➡️ Balasore:

👉 Basta (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

👉 Baliapal (4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

➡️ Balangir:

👉 Agalpur (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Loisingha (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Puintala (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

➡️ Bargarh:

👉 Rajborasambar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Gaisilet (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Attabira (4 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

➡️ Bhadrak:

👉 Bhandaripokari (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Chandabali (5 ZP Seats, 36 GPs)

➡️ Boudh:

👉Boudh (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

➡️ Cuttack:

👉 Nischintakoili (5 ZP Seats, 41 GPs)

👉 Baranga (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Badamba (3 ZP Seats, 38 GPs)

➡️ Deogarh:

👉 Barkote (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

➡️ Dhenkanal:

👉 Hindol (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

👉 Gondia (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

➡️ Gajapati:

👉 Nuagada (1 ZP Seat, 19 GPs)

👉 R. Udayagiri (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️ Ganjam:

👉 Sorada (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Rangeilunda (3 ZP Seats, 32 GPs)

👉 Sanakhemundi (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Chikiti (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Buguda (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Jagatsinghpur:

👉Jagatsinghpur (4 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

➡️ Jajpur:

👉Dasarathpur ( 4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

👉Badachana (5 ZP Seats, 43 GPs)

➡️ Jharsuguda:

👉 Kolabira (1 ZP Seats, 9 GPs)

👉 Lakhanpur (3 ZP Seats, 33 GPs)

➡️ Kalahandi:

👉 Narla (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 M.Rampur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Karlamunda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Dharmagarh (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Koksara (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Jaipatna (3 ZP Seats, 2 GPs)

➡️ Kandhamal:

👉 Kotagarh (1 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

👉 Tumudibanda (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️Kendrapara:

👉 Rajkanika (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉 Marshaghai (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

➡️ Keonjhar:

👉 Harichandanpu (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Telkoi (2 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️ Khurda:

👉 Banpur (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Begunia (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Koraput:

👉 Jeypore (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Koraput (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 Pottangi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Malkanagiri:

👉 Korukonda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Khairput (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️ Mayurbhanj:

👉 Kaptipada (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Betnoti (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Suliapada (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Saraskana (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Baripada (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️ Nabarangpur:

👉 Tentulikhunti (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

👉 Nandahandi (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️ Nayagarh:

👉 Ranpur (4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs)

➡️Nuapada:

👉 Komna (3 ZP Seats, 32 GPs)

➡️ Puri:

👉 Nimapada (4 ZP Seats, 32 GPs)

👉 Gop (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

➡️ Rayagada:

👉 Gunupur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Ramanaguda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

➡️ Sambalpur:

👉 Maneswar (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Naktideul (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Subarnapur:

👉 Binika (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Sonepur (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Sundargarh:

👉 Subdega (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 Kutra (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Nuagaon (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Bisra (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)