BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Resigns

TNI Bureau: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned from his post today.

Chetan Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.

It is to be noted here that the BCCI chief landed in deep trouble after a sting operation video by Zee News went viral recently.

In the viral video Sharma was seen making startling revelation about the Indian Cricket players. He had spoken extensively on every hot topic in Indian cricket, from the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly controversy to the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli feud.

He had claimed that the Indian cricketers are having personal doctors and are taking special medicines to stay fit and get included in the Indian squad. They play very smart to avoid being caught, he had revealed.

After the video became viral, the BCCI reportedly became unhappy with Sharma and was planning to dismiss him as the national top selector.