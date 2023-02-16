TNI Morning News Headlines – February 16, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauds successful organisation of Hockey World Cup 2023; felicitated those who involved in the smooth and successful hosting of the Hockey World Cup.
➡️Jayanarayan Mishra-on-duty Lady Police officer scuffle: Members of BJD Mahila Morcha stage dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar seeking dismissal of Mishra from the post of leader of opposition.
➡️Commissionerate Police arrested Soumyajit Mahapatra, boyfriend of Software engineer Sweta who was found hanging in an apartment in Bhubaneswar.
➡️A boy charred to death after coming in contact with high-voltage power cables while he was taking selfie on the roof of a goods train at Bhalumaska Railway Station in Rayagada.
➡️Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, one terrorist killed.
Related Posts
➡️Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins for Tripura Assembly polls, counting on March 2. Tripura records 13.69 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.
➡️Rupee rises 17 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India beat West Indies by six wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup match.
➡️Pakistan High Commission issues 114 visas to Hindu pilgrims for visit from to ‘Shree Katas Raj Temples’
➡️Russian army lost up to half of key battle tanks, says analysts.
➡️Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley formally launches her 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday.
Comments are closed.