OSSSC issues Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 notification, check details

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a fresh short notification for Combined Recruitment Examination-2023.

Different district cadre posts like Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) under different departments of Government of Odisha will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can register/re-register/submit online application for the posts between February 24 and March 27, 2023.

“Applications will be received through online mode only. Interested candidates are advised to apply online by logging in the OSSSC web portal,” said the OSSSC notification.

“The details of vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available in the detailed advertisement to be published in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in,” it added.