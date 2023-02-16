BJP seeks Odisha CM’s Resignation; Jay Panda goes Aggressive

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration in front of the Governor’s House here today.

Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers sat on a dharna protesting against the alleged deteriorating law and order situations in Odisha and demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation.

Joining the protest, BJP’s National Vice-president Baijayant Panda came down heavily on the Chief Minister saying that it has become evident that Naveen Patnaik is not running the Government and he must resign now.

The mothers and sisters of Odisha have been subjected to torture and murder, Panda alleged.

While referring to Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder case, the BJP Vice-president said that it is yet to be known who was behind the conspiracy to kill the BJD leader.

The people of Odisha are eagerly waiting to see the police solving the mystery behind the muder and the real accused getting arrested, he added.