Pandian explains Nua-O Scholarships for +3, PG Students

TNI Bureau: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, who is on one-day visit to Jajpur District, has announced that the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the Nua-O Scholarship scheme for College students.

Nua -O Scholarships will be applicable for students enrolled in General Degree & Post-Graduate (PG) programs in State Universities, Government and non-Government, Aided colleges including aided Sanskrit colleges under Higher education Department.

As per the Cabinet Decision:

➡️ Male students will get Rs 9,000, while the Female Students will get Rs 10,000 per annum.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️The students belonging to eligible SC/ST and Nirman Shramik Families will get Rs 10,000 (Male) and Rs 11,000 (Female) per annum.

➡️All Students are eligible for the scholarships, except the students whose parents are Income Tax payee or permanent Government employees.

➡️The Nua-O scholarships for current academic year will be deposited in the bank accounts of the eligible students from February 20th onwards and completed this month itself.

➡️A corpus of Rs 300 crores will be created and by August month, Nua-O Magic Smart Card will be given to all eligible students which be enable a system of additional benefits like bus/train travel, free wifi, access online courses, skill development, coaching programs etc based on performance and participation in various academic and extra curricular activities.