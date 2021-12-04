TNI Morning News Headlines – December 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 193 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 131 quarantine and 88 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 88 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad Landfall: Storm may cross Odisha coast near Konark in Puri district.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Winter Session: House adjourned till 4 pm today following ruckus by oppositions over Mamita Murde Case.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad over westcentral Bay of Bengal moves slightly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 5.30 am today, about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 410 km south-southwest of Puri and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip.

➡️ East Coast Railway cancels more trains in view of Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad: Schools to be closed in 19 Odisha districts.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad: Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issues warning for all major ports- Gopalpur, Puri, Paradeep and Dhamra off Odisha coast.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974.

➡️ Data collected on history of the doctor who tested positive for the #OmicronVariant showed that he had contracted the virus locally in Karnataka.

➡️ Karnataka Government is worried over the findings of the health department which show that the Omicron variant is already present in the community.

➡️ Omicron scare: Rajasthan on alert as nine of family test Covid positive in Jaipur.

➡️ Former Andhra Pradesh CM and and former governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah passes away.

➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 cr in Dehradun today.

➡️ SAI approves Neeraj Chopra’s off-season training in USA.

World News

➡️ WHO says measures used against Delta should work for Omicron.

➡️ Gita Gopinath to take on new role at IMF as First Deputy Managing Director.

➡️ Taliban chief bans forced marriage of women in Afghanistan.

➡️ South Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 264.89 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.24 million.