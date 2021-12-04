High Drama in Odisha Assembly; Speaker slams Tara Bahinipati

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Speaker SN Patro asks Tara Bahinipati to stop drama inside assembly!
Insight Bureau: The Opposition continues to stall the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly on Mamita Meher murder case demanding ouster of MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra.  Speaker Suryanarayana Patra adjourned the house till 4 PM.

Oppositions have demanded the arrest of Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in allegedly involved in Mamita Meher Murder Case. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati protested in tue attire of a Brahmin. He also sprinkled Gangajal to clean the House.

Speaker  Surjya Narayan Patro asked Tara Prasad Bahinipati to stop drama . By seeing the situation the speaker finally decided to adjourn the house till 4 PM.

 

