TNI Morning News Headlines- December 31, 2022

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an urban Mo Seva Kendra (MSK) here at Bapuji Nagar.

➡️Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh requested all to avoid overspeeding and obey the traffic limit of 50 km/hr within the city during New Year celebrations.

➡️Odisha Vigilance detected and registered the highest number of Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases in the country in 2022. It has been able to unearth disproportionate assets worth Rs 174.83 crores.

➡️For smooth traffic movement and public convenience, the Puri Police has issued a traffic advisory for December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Principal Secretary of Excise Department, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, launched eOffice of the Excise Directorate & the District Offices and the Odisha State Beverage Corporation Limited at the Energy Department’s Conference Hall in Kharavela Bhawan.

➡️At least nine people were killed and several injured in a collision between a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) early Saturday morning in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

➡️United States President Joe Biden on Saturday offered “heartfelt” condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mother’s demise.

➡️Anushka Sharma watches ‘last sunrise of 2022’ with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika.

➡️Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta in Chile.