Gujarat: 9 killed, over 25 injured as Bus Driver suffers Heart Attack

Navsari: In a heart-wrecking incident, at least nine people were killed and more than 25 others sustained injured after the driver of a mini bus suffered heart attack and collided with one SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari this morning.

According to Navsari rural Police Inspector D.K. Patel, the accident took place on the national highway 48 near Vesma circle while the ill-fated the luxury mini bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad.

The nine deceased include eight people who were travelling in the SUV and another was a bus passenger.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Primary information says that the nine people in the SUV are said to be from Prolife Bio-Chemical LTd, Ankleshwar.

There were a total of 30 passengers in the bus when the road mishap occurred. They were returning home after visiting the BAPS sect event in Ahmedabad.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.