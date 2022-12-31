A Book on Odia Language Law: ‘Bhasha Aain’

TNI Bureau: The book ‘Bhasha Aain’ or ‘Language Law’ authored and edited by Bhasha Andolana Convener Pabitra Maharatha, continiues to make big buzz in the literary circle. The book, which was launched by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last week in the presence of top officials, seems to be widely accepted and adored by the people interested in linguistic movement of Odisha.

From the Odia official language law proposal to the amended penal code, the book contains a variety of important ordinances, acts, notifications, documents, and letters dating from 1948 to 2019.

The book contains a total of 20 topics. While launching the book on December 23, CM Naveen said, “language is the nation’s best asset and its most important identity”. The Chief Minister urged everyone to collaborate in order to increase youth’s respect for the Odia language.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik had stated that the 100th anniversary of the formation of a separate Odisha province will be celebrated in 2036 and that the state government has taken and will continue to take many steps to protect and propagate the language.

At that event, Chief Advisor of the Chief Minister’s office R. Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jena were also present along with CM Naveen Patnaik and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian. Additional Secretary, Department of Language, Literature and Culture, Manaswini Sahu was also present at the event.

“The Odisha Government has taken the preservation and protection of Odia language seriously and is simplifying the education system at the Odia University so that people choosing Odia language, get priority,” said Balakrishnan while advising the officials of Bhasha, Literature and Culture Ministry to accept suggestions from the language experts and lovers present at the meeting. “Money won’t be a barrier for the growth of Odia language,” he added.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra assured everyone that Odia University will become functional within the next 6 months and the lecturers will get unique teaching enviornment. Development Commissioner P.K. Jena stressed on the need for more research in Odia language and added that more steps have been taken to recruit Language Experts for this.

Noted Publisher Saroj Bal had delivered the welcome address while vote of thanks was given by Bhasha Andolana Convener Pabitra Maharatha.

Eminent personalities like renowned Linguist Dr. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, Prameya Daily Editor Gopal Mohapatra, Pragatibadi Editor Birupakhya Tripathy, Dr. Udaynath Sahu, Janakish Badapanda, Gobind Chand, Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Bibhuti Bhushan Kar, Damburudhar Haransingh, Nabakishore Pradhan, Saroj Bal, Manoj Nayak, Sarada Prasad Mohapatra, Pabitra Maharatha, Durga Charan Sarangi, Sukanta Sahu and Niranjan Sahu were present at the occasion.