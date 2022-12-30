TNI Morning News Headlines- December 30, 2022

▶️ Russian tourist Death: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, clarified that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial.

▶️ Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has expressed deep grief at the passing away of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

▶️Former captain of Indian hockey team and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey gifted a hockey stick to writer and music director Santosh Panda.

▶️Two 1998 batch Odisha cadre IAS officers Suresh Kumar Vashishth and Vishal Gagan have been promoted to Principal Secretary rank.

▶️Delhi Court sets January 4 date for actress Varsha Priyadarshini to appear in castiest slur case.

▶️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi Cremated in Gandhinagar.

▶️Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee

▶️Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet likely soon. The Class 10, 12 time table is available to appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

▶️India’s first underwater metro service, the East-West Metro Corridor project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

▶️Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the lavish bash at Antilia to celebrate Anant Ambani’s engagement with Radhika Merchant.

▶️Pele, the magical Brazilian soccer star died at the age of 82.