TNI Bureau: With an aim to make the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2023 crime free, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar UPD has launched the ‘Safe City Drive’.

As part of the special drive, all Police stations, Zonal ACPs of Bhubaneswar UPD and supervising officers are on their work to create an environment free of anti-socials, criminals, crime and public nuisance during the ongoing event and make Bhubaneswar a citizen friendly and safe city for Hockey lovers to come from different parts of the world.

The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar UPD will conduct regular hotel checking to restrict bad intruders to city.

Police will keep a close vigil on the movement of suspicious vehicles, busses so also surveilance on Railway station and bus stands is continuing to check the movement of criminals and suspicious persons.

Constant and continuous raid will be conducted on open drinking places, khatis and assemble point of anti socials.

Raid will also be carried out at all the suspicious locations to curb down the drugs menace and arrest of drug peddlers.

Police will also be conducting night checking at different places of the State Capital city.

Cops will also carry out operation against late night running bars/dance bars/clubs/ discos to reduce late night movement and nuisance.

Police also make massive arrest of absconded property offenders, criminals involved and wanted in various cases has started to ensure Bhubaneswar as a citizen and tourist friendly place.

Cops will also do smooth and effective monitoring of day to day law and order and VIP, VVIP visits in the city.

Notably, the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be conducted at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela between January 13 and January 29.