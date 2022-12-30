Casteist Slur: Delhi Court asks Varsha Priyadarshini to appear on Jan 4

Varsha Priyadarshini vs Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has reportedly issued a summon to Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini asking her to appear before it on January 4 in connection with a casteist remark case.

Varsha’s mother Deepa Sahu and niece Ayushi Priyadarshini also have been asked to appear on the same date.

A case was registered against the trio at the North Avenue police station in Delhi for allegedly hurling casteist remarks against a staffer of Varsha’s husband and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty.

