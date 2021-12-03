TNI Morning News Headlines – December 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 270 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 159 quarantine and 111 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 124 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed on Dec 4 and 5 for tourists in view of possible Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Depression intensifies into Deep Depression over westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Number of guests in marriages, thread ceremony, funerals and related gatherings restricted to 100 in Dhenkanal.

➡️ Under the DMF ASTHANA initiative, around 2800 Government and aided schools in Keonjhar have been furnished with child friendly ‘Bench-Desk’.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,216 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 99,976.

➡️ Infected contacts of Karnataka Omicron cases are showing mild symptoms.

➡️ 9 international travellers including one from South Africa who arrived at Mumbai International Airport between 10th Nov -2nd Dec have tested positive for COVID19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Indian Army to have new combat uniform from next year.

➡️ Around 65 ongoing trains were cancelled from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh for Dec 3 & 4, in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ All schools across the Visakhapatnam & Srikakulam districts will be closed from noon today & tomorrow.

➡️ Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress.

➡️ Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Jaipur.

➡️ Last Surya Grahan of 2021 will be held tomorrow.

World News

➡️ Google delays return to office from Jan 10 amid #Omicron threat.

➡️ Reinfections 3 times more likely with Omicron compared to Delta: Study.

➡️ IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath to take up top leadership role.

➡️ Germany excludes unvaccinated from parts of public life as Covid-19 cases spike.

➡️ Omicron variant may be less lethal in India, says epidemiologist.