TNI Morning News Headlines – December 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Under the DMF ASTHANA initiative, around 2800 Government and aided schools in Keonjhar have been furnished with child friendly 'Bench-Desk'.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 270 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 159 quarantine and 111 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 124 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed on Dec 4 and 5 for tourists in view of possible Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Depression intensifies into Deep Depression over westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Number of guests in marriages, thread ceremony, funerals and related gatherings restricted to 100 in Dhenkanal.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,216 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 99,976.

➡️ Infected contacts of Karnataka Omicron cases are showing mild symptoms.

➡️ 9 international travellers including one from South Africa who arrived at Mumbai International Airport between 10th Nov -2nd Dec have tested positive for COVID19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

➡️ Indian Army to have new combat uniform from next year.

➡️ Around 65 ongoing trains were cancelled from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh for Dec 3 & 4, in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ All schools across the Visakhapatnam & Srikakulam districts will be closed from noon today & tomorrow.

➡️ Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress.

➡️ Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Jaipur.

➡️ Last Surya Grahan of 2021 will be held tomorrow.

World News

➡️ Google delays return to office from Jan 10 amid #Omicron threat.

➡️ Reinfections 3 times more likely with Omicron compared to Delta: Study.

➡️ IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath to take up top leadership role.

➡️ Germany excludes unvaccinated from parts of public life as Covid-19 cases spike.

➡️ Omicron variant may be less lethal in India, says epidemiologist.

