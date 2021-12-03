Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 270 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 57 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.47%. 276 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

57,384 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,421.

Khordha reported 124 new Covid cases followed by Dhenkanal (20) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 270

🔶 0-18 years – 57

🔶 New Recoveries – 276

🔶 Samples Tested – 57,384 (57,643 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.47% (0.43% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (124) and Dhenkanal (20).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1) Cuttack (1) and Sundargarh (1)

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 23904751

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1049867

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1038971

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2425

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8421