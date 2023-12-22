EC issues Poll Alert for Odisha, AP, Arunachal & Sikkim

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission (EC) of India has issued poll alert for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal and Sikkim as it issued slew of directives to poll-bound states on officials to be engaged in poll duty.

The EC said that the term of existing House of the people (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are upto 16th June, 2024,11th June,2O24, 2nd June, 2024,24th June,2024 and 2nd June,2024 respectively.

The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for considerably long period.

Hence, the Commission has decided that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district of posting:

• If she/he is posted in her/his home district.

• If she/he has completed three years in that district during last four (4) years or would be completing 3 years on or before 30th June, 2024. While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted.

The Commission has further directed that transfer/posting of all officers covered under the above instructions shall be done and compliance reports by Chief Secretary and DGP with details of action obtained from the concerned department/offices of State government shall be furnished to the Commission by January 31st, 2024.