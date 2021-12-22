TNI Morning News Headlines – December 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 183 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 108 quarantine and 75 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 99 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Scholarship under Banishree Scheme hiked, over 23,600 students will be benefitted.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Section 144 Clamped in Brahma Nagar in Berhampur for indefinite period.

➡️ Short range ballistic missile, Pralay, test fired from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 17 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Phulbani coldest at 3.6 degree Celsius, Daringbadi records minimum temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder prime accused Gobinda Sahu denied bail by a local court in Kalahandi.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,38,34,78,181 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 78,190; lowest in 575 days. Omicron case tally at 213.

➡️ India has a total of 214 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Out of the total 214 Omicron cases, Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 57 and 54 cases, respectively.

➡️ Haryana’s Gurugram achieves 100% COVID19 vaccination coverage.

➡️ Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule today.

➡️ PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working President dies.

➡️ Karnataka: Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning.

World News

➡️ From midnight today, Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore scheduled between 23 Dec 2021 & 20 Jan 2022.

➡️ At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 276.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.36 million.