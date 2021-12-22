TNI Morning News Headlines – December 22, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 22, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 183 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 108 quarantine and 75 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 99 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Scholarship under Banishree Scheme hiked, over 23,600 students will be benefitted.
➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Section 144 Clamped in Brahma Nagar in Berhampur for indefinite period.
➡️ Short range ballistic missile, Pralay, test fired from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.
➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 17 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Phulbani coldest at 3.6 degree Celsius, Daringbadi records minimum temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius.
➡️ Mamita Meher murder prime accused Gobinda Sahu denied bail by a local court in Kalahandi.
India News
➡️ India reports 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 1,38,34,78,181 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 78,190; lowest in 575 days. Omicron case tally at 213.
➡️ India has a total of 214 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️ Out of the total 214 Omicron cases, Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 57 and 54 cases, respectively.
➡️ Haryana’s Gurugram achieves 100% COVID19 vaccination coverage.
➡️ Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule today.
➡️ PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working President dies.
➡️ Karnataka: Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning.
World News
➡️ From midnight today, Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore scheduled between 23 Dec 2021 & 20 Jan 2022.
➡️ At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 276.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.36 million.
Comments are closed.