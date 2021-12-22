Odisha Panchayat Poll Dates to be announced in 2nd Week of January!

Insight Bureau: Contrary to the speculations, the Panchayat Poll dates in Odisha are likely to be announced in the second week of January. Earlier, there was a buzz that polls dates would be announced on December 28.

It became clear after the Odisha Government informed the Orissa High Court that it would withdraw the notification issued for reservation of seats for the three-tier Panchayat elections.

A fresh notification on the reservation of seats will be issued on December 27. All objections and grievances will be heard by January 3 and complete the formalities by January 5.

It will submit the final reservation list to the State Election Commission (SEC) on January 7. So, it’s very likely that Panchayat Poll dates would be announced in the second week of January only. Model Code of Conduct will come into force from the date of announcement of poll dates.

The High Court has directed that the panchayat elections be completed by March 8, 2022.