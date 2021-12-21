TNI Evening News Headlines – December 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 68 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 60 local contact cases and 8 quarantine cases.

➡️ 170 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043045.

➡️ Containment Zone returns to Bhubaneswar; Plot No. 1303/1304, Jayadurga Nagar, Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar declared Containment Zone following detection of several COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3000 house repair assistance for beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar, Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar & Khani anchal housing schemes and Rs 5000 for those who are not covered in any central schemes.

➡️ Fire mishap at gutkha manufacturing unit in Sambalpur: District Collector constitutes 6-member team.

➡️ IMD issues Orange Warning for Severe Cold Wave conditions in 7 Odisha Districts. These districts are Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur and Boudh.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi launches women-centric initiatives in Prayagraj, transfers Rs 1000 cr to various SHGs.

➡️ I&B Ministry orders blocking of 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites running ‘anti-India’ content.

➡️ Karnataka Government bans mass gatherings for New Year celebrations.

➡️ Parliament passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with Rajya Sabha approving it amid Opposition walkout.

➡️ India rises one place to 3rd in Global doping list published by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

➡️ TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien suspended for remaining part of Winter session for hurling rule book in House.

➡️ Sensex Surges 497 Pts; Gold Tanks Rs 172.

➡️ Rupee jumps 31 paise to close at 75.59 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375.

➡️ 14 dead, 71,000 displaced as Malaysia battles its worst flooding in Years.

➡️ UK decides to drop travel red list for all countries.