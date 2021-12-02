Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 252 new Covid cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 54 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.43%. 186 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

57,643 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,417.

Khordha reported 113 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (19) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 2, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 252

🔶 0-18 years – 54

🔶 New Recoveries – 186

🔶 Samples Tested – 57,643 (61,851 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.43% (0.38% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (113) and Cuttack (19).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1) and Jajpur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 23847367

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1049597

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1038695

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2434

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,417